It’s time for another check of the north country sports scoreboard. Playoff time is underway for most fall sports in the area.

Here’s a look at Wednesday night’s action in Northern New York sports.

College men’s soccer

St. Lawrence 2, SUNY Plattsburgh 2

College women’s volleyball

SUNY Potsdam 3, SUNY Canton 0

High school boys soccer

Massena 4, Malone 1

Canton 9, Gouverneur 1

Salmon River 2, OFA 0

Marcellus 2, Lowville 0

Hamilton 3, Lyme 0

High school girls soccer

Malone 2, Massena 1 (OT)

Beaver River 3, Cooperstown 3 (BR wins shootout)

Cincinnatus 1, Copenhagen 1 (Cincinnatus wins shootout)

High school volleyball

Massena 3, Chateaugay 1

Salmon River 3, Tupper Lake 1

Malone 3, Brushton-Moira 0