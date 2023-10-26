It’s time for another check of the north country sports scoreboard. Playoff time is underway for most fall sports in the area.
Here’s a look at Wednesday night’s action in Northern New York sports.
College men’s soccer
St. Lawrence 2, SUNY Plattsburgh 2
College women’s volleyball
SUNY Potsdam 3, SUNY Canton 0
High school boys soccer
Massena 4, Malone 1
Canton 9, Gouverneur 1
Salmon River 2, OFA 0
Marcellus 2, Lowville 0
Hamilton 3, Lyme 0
High school girls soccer
Malone 2, Massena 1 (OT)
Beaver River 3, Cooperstown 3 (BR wins shootout)
Cincinnatus 1, Copenhagen 1 (Cincinnatus wins shootout)
High school volleyball
Massena 3, Chateaugay 1
Salmon River 3, Tupper Lake 1
Malone 3, Brushton-Moira 0