We’re here with another edition of the north country sports scoreboard.
We take a look at last night’s scores from the college and high school ranks.
High school boys soccer
South Jefferson 1, Lowville 0
Carthage 3, General Brown 1
Lyme 6, Alexandria 1
LaFargeville 2, Copenhagen 0
Canton 6, Salmon River 1
Gouverneur 2, Malone 1
Parishville-Hopkinton 5, Brushton-Moira 0
Massena 9, Norwood-Norfolk 2
OFA 8, Potsdam 3
High school girls soccer
Brushton-Moira 0, Parishville-Hopkinton 0
Chateaugay 1, Colton-Pierrepont 0
Lisbon 3, Edwards-Knox 0
Hermon-DeKalb 7, Norwood-Norfolk 0
Madrid-Waddington 4, St. Regis Falls 1
St. Lawrence Central 5, Tupper Lake 0
High school girls swimming
Watertown 106, South Jefferson 60
Lowville 53, South Lewis 28
Beaver River 109, Thousand Islands 61
Malone 106, Gouverneur 39
Potsdam 118, OFA 50
St, Lawrence Central 65, Massena 28
High school volleyball
Massena 3, OFA 0
Canton 3, Salmon River 0
Tupper Lake 3, Clifton-Fine 0
High school girls tennis- Section 3 tournament
Oneida 5, South Jefferson 0
High school cross country
Canton wins boys Section 10 meet
Norwood-Norfolk wins girls Section 10 meet