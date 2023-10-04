We’re here with another edition of the north country sports scoreboard.

We take a look at last night’s scores from the college and high school ranks.

High school boys soccer

South Jefferson 1, Lowville 0

Carthage 3, General Brown 1

Lyme 6, Alexandria 1

LaFargeville 2, Copenhagen 0

Canton 6, Salmon River 1

Gouverneur 2, Malone 1

Parishville-Hopkinton 5, Brushton-Moira 0

Massena 9, Norwood-Norfolk 2

OFA 8, Potsdam 3

High school girls soccer

Brushton-Moira 0, Parishville-Hopkinton 0

Chateaugay 1, Colton-Pierrepont 0

Lisbon 3, Edwards-Knox 0

Hermon-DeKalb 7, Norwood-Norfolk 0

Madrid-Waddington 4, St. Regis Falls 1

St. Lawrence Central 5, Tupper Lake 0

High school girls swimming

Watertown 106, South Jefferson 60

Lowville 53, South Lewis 28

Beaver River 109, Thousand Islands 61

Malone 106, Gouverneur 39

Potsdam 118, OFA 50

St, Lawrence Central 65, Massena 28

High school volleyball

Massena 3, OFA 0

Canton 3, Salmon River 0

Tupper Lake 3, Clifton-Fine 0

High school girls tennis- Section 3 tournament

Oneida 5, South Jefferson 0

High school cross country

Canton wins boys Section 10 meet

Norwood-Norfolk wins girls Section 10 meet