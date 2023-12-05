Monday’s winter weather caused some delays and postponements in St. Lawrence County. A total of four events were pushed back due to inclement weather up north.

Here’s a recap of Monday’s action in Northern New York.

High school boys basketball

West Canada Valley 80, Beaver River 59

Sackets Harbor 59, Copenhagen 45

APW 36, Lyme 23

Harrisville 63, Canton 60

Tupper Lake 71, Parishville-Hopkinton 32

Edwards-Knox 46, Norwood-Norfolk 29

Brushton-Moira 43, St. Lawrence Central 32

High school girls basketball

LaFargeville 66, Thousand Islands 23

Carthage 42, Immaculate Heart 41

Belleville Henderson 33, Cincinnatus 12

Hermon-DeKalb 64, Watertown 31

Canton 69, Norwood-Norfolk 26

Gouverneur 84, OFA 18

High school girls hockey

Canton 4, Saranac-Lake Placid 1

High school volleyball

Beaver River 3, South Lewis 1

General Brown 3, Thousand Islands 1