Monday’s winter weather caused some delays and postponements in St. Lawrence County. A total of four events were pushed back due to inclement weather up north.
Here’s a recap of Monday’s action in Northern New York.
High school boys basketball
West Canada Valley 80, Beaver River 59
Sackets Harbor 59, Copenhagen 45
APW 36, Lyme 23
Harrisville 63, Canton 60
Tupper Lake 71, Parishville-Hopkinton 32
Edwards-Knox 46, Norwood-Norfolk 29
Brushton-Moira 43, St. Lawrence Central 32
High school girls basketball
LaFargeville 66, Thousand Islands 23
Carthage 42, Immaculate Heart 41
Belleville Henderson 33, Cincinnatus 12
Hermon-DeKalb 64, Watertown 31
Canton 69, Norwood-Norfolk 26
Gouverneur 84, OFA 18
High school girls hockey
Canton 4, Saranac-Lake Placid 1
High school volleyball
Beaver River 3, South Lewis 1
General Brown 3, Thousand Islands 1