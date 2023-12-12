We’re less than two weeks away from Christmas Day and the winter sports are in full swing. Basketball and volleyball were the main events last night.

Here’s a look at last night’s sports action in Northern New York.

High school boys basketball

Watertown 80, South Jefferson 67

Chateaugay 61, Salmon River 47

Colton-Pierrepont 66, St. Regis Falls 43

Morristown 63, Edwards-Knox 47

Heuvelton 70, Hermon-DeKalb 35

Madrid-Waddington 44, Parishville-Hopkinton 38

High school girls basketball

General Brown 71, Carthage 11

Canton 60, Massena 50

Potsdam 59, OFA 32

Lyme 40, Pulaski 16

Gouverneur 72, Salmon River 6

Malone 57, Norwood-Norfolk 20

Madrid-Waddington 61, Parishville-Hopkinton 16

Lisbon 51, Harrisville 29

Colton-Pierrepont 69, St. Regis Falls 12

High school volleyball

Watertown 3, Thousand Islands 0