We’re less than two weeks away from Christmas Day and the winter sports are in full swing. Basketball and volleyball were the main events last night.
Here’s a look at last night’s sports action in Northern New York.
High school boys basketball
Watertown 80, South Jefferson 67
Chateaugay 61, Salmon River 47
Colton-Pierrepont 66, St. Regis Falls 43
Morristown 63, Edwards-Knox 47
Heuvelton 70, Hermon-DeKalb 35
Madrid-Waddington 44, Parishville-Hopkinton 38
High school girls basketball
General Brown 71, Carthage 11
Canton 60, Massena 50
Potsdam 59, OFA 32
Lyme 40, Pulaski 16
Gouverneur 72, Salmon River 6
Malone 57, Norwood-Norfolk 20
Madrid-Waddington 61, Parishville-Hopkinton 16
Lisbon 51, Harrisville 29
Colton-Pierrepont 69, St. Regis Falls 12
High school volleyball
Watertown 3, Thousand Islands 0