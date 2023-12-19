The Christmas holiday is almost upon us and that’s usually the halfway point for the winter sports season.
Let’s take a look at the sports action in Northern New York for Monday night.
High school boys basketball
Fulton 77, Watertown 70
Chittenango 79, General Brown 29
Copenhagen 58, South Lewis 42
Brushton-Moira 76, Parishville-Hopkinton 27
St. Lawrence Central 33, Colton-Pierrepont 26
St. Regis Falls 78, Madrid-Waddington 62
Harrisville 83, Lisbon 50
High school girls basketball
Lowville 66, Watertown 62 (2 OT)
Copenhagen 51, Pulaski 29
Canton 62, Potsdam 31
Gouverneur 71, Norwood-Norfolk 13
Hermon-DeKalb 42, Hammond 38
High school volleyball
Lowville 3, General Brown 0
South Jefferson 3, Carthage 1
Sandy Creek 3, Thousand Islands 0
New Hartford 3, South Lewis 0