The Christmas holiday is almost upon us and that’s usually the halfway point for the winter sports season.

Let’s take a look at the sports action in Northern New York for Monday night.

High school boys basketball

Fulton 77, Watertown 70

Chittenango 79, General Brown 29

Copenhagen 58, South Lewis 42

Brushton-Moira 76, Parishville-Hopkinton 27

St. Lawrence Central 33, Colton-Pierrepont 26

St. Regis Falls 78, Madrid-Waddington 62

Harrisville 83, Lisbon 50

High school girls basketball

Lowville 66, Watertown 62 (2 OT)

Copenhagen 51, Pulaski 29

Canton 62, Potsdam 31

Gouverneur 71, Norwood-Norfolk 13

Hermon-DeKalb 42, Hammond 38

High school volleyball

Lowville 3, General Brown 0

South Jefferson 3, Carthage 1

Sandy Creek 3, Thousand Islands 0

New Hartford 3, South Lewis 0