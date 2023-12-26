Christmas has come and gone, but there was plenty of action to be had before the presents were unwrapped.

Let’s take a look at the sports action from Northern New York before the big holiday.

Pro hockey

Binghamton 9, Watertown Wolves 1 (Saturday)

Binghamton 5, Watertown Wolves 2 (Friday)

High school boys basketball

Sackets Harbor 59, Harrisville 53 (Saturday)

Hermon-DeKalb 42, Edwards-Knox 40 (Saturday)

Canton 45, Queensbury 31 (Saturday)

Watertown 72, Auburn 62 (Friday)

Indian River 49, Beaver River 41 (Friday)

Utica Notre Dame 46, South Lewis 29 (Friday)

A-P-W 56, Hermon-DeKalb 41 (Friday)

Morristown 57, Copenhagen 54 (Friday)

Saranac Lake 49, Tupper Lake 46 (Friday)

Stillwater 83, Canton 60 (Friday)

High school girls basketball

General Brown 57, Indian River 51 (Saturday)

Central Square 52, Watertown 28 (Saturday)

Hermon-DeKalb 48, Edwards-Knox 29 (Saturday)

Oneida 45, South Jefferson 41 (Friday)

Lisbon 53, St. Lawrence Central 35 (Friday)

High school boys hockey

Massena 6, Tupper Lake 1 (Friday)

Canton 3, Potsdam 1 (Friday)

Norwood-Norfolk 3, Plattsburgh 1 (Friday)

High school girls hockey

Oswego 8, Massena 1 (Friday)

Skaneateles 10, Potsdam 1 (Friday)