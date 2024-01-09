It was back to school for many north country sports teams after a weekend off for some of them.

Let’s take a look at the Northern New York sports scoreboard for Monday night.

High school boys basketball

APW 59, Thousand Islands 38

Belleville Henderson 54, Alexandria 30

Massena 61, Gouverneur 32

Canton 51, OFA 26

Malone 66, Potsdam 40

Norwood-Norfolk 43, Salmon River 37

Harrisville 88, Hermon-DeKalb 30

Chateaugay 49, Parishville-Hopkinton 35

High school girls basketball

IHC 45, Carthage 24

Cato-Meridian 51, Sandy Creek 43

Sackets Harbor 54, Harrisville 52

Lisbon 78, OFA 27

St. Lawrence Central 75, St. Regis Falls 23

Madrid-Waddington 38, Brushton-Moira 36

Chateaugay 65, Parishville-Hopkinton 14

High school boys hockey

Chateaugay 65, Parishville-Hopkinton 14

High school girls hockey

Massena 0, Canton 0 (OT/Tie)

High school volleyball

Little Falls 3, South Lewis 2

General Brown 3, Pulaski 1