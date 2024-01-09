It was back to school for many north country sports teams after a weekend off for some of them.
Let’s take a look at the Northern New York sports scoreboard for Monday night.
High school boys basketball
APW 59, Thousand Islands 38
Belleville Henderson 54, Alexandria 30
Massena 61, Gouverneur 32
Canton 51, OFA 26
Malone 66, Potsdam 40
Norwood-Norfolk 43, Salmon River 37
Harrisville 88, Hermon-DeKalb 30
Chateaugay 49, Parishville-Hopkinton 35
High school girls basketball
IHC 45, Carthage 24
Cato-Meridian 51, Sandy Creek 43
Sackets Harbor 54, Harrisville 52
Lisbon 78, OFA 27
St. Lawrence Central 75, St. Regis Falls 23
Madrid-Waddington 38, Brushton-Moira 36
Chateaugay 65, Parishville-Hopkinton 14
High school boys hockey
Chateaugay 65, Parishville-Hopkinton 14
High school girls hockey
Massena 0, Canton 0 (OT/Tie)
High school volleyball
Little Falls 3, South Lewis 2
General Brown 3, Pulaski 1