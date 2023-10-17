Section 3 playoffs start in soccer and that meant swimming, volleyball and Section 10 sports took the spotlight on Monday.

Here’s a check of Monday’s high school action in Northern New York.

High school boys soccer

Parishville-Hopkinton 8, Madrid-Waddington 0

St. Lawrence Central 3, St. Regis Falls 0

Brushton-Moira 4, Chateaugay 1

Lisbon 7, Edwards-Knox 0

Morristown 1, Harrisville 0

High school girls soccer

Malone 3, Canton 0

Gouverneur 4, OFA 1

Massena 1, Potsdam 0

Salmon River 3, Norwood-Norfolk 0

High school volleyball

Indian River 3, Gouverneur 0

OFA 3, Canton 1

Madrid-Waddington 3, Clifton-Fine 1

High school girls swimming

South Jefferson 59, Thousand Islands 35

Beaver River 63, Thousand Islands 31

Beaver River 52, South Jefferson 42