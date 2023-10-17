Section 3 playoffs start in soccer and that meant swimming, volleyball and Section 10 sports took the spotlight on Monday.
Here’s a check of Monday’s high school action in Northern New York.
High school boys soccer
Parishville-Hopkinton 8, Madrid-Waddington 0
St. Lawrence Central 3, St. Regis Falls 0
Brushton-Moira 4, Chateaugay 1
Lisbon 7, Edwards-Knox 0
Morristown 1, Harrisville 0
High school girls soccer
Malone 3, Canton 0
Gouverneur 4, OFA 1
Massena 1, Potsdam 0
Salmon River 3, Norwood-Norfolk 0
High school volleyball
Indian River 3, Gouverneur 0
OFA 3, Canton 1
Madrid-Waddington 3, Clifton-Fine 1
High school girls swimming
South Jefferson 59, Thousand Islands 35
Beaver River 63, Thousand Islands 31
Beaver River 52, South Jefferson 42