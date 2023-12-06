Basketball on the high school and college hardwoods was the main attraction last night. There was also wrestling, hockey and swimming action.
Here’s a look at Tuesday’s nights sports scores across the north country.
College men’s basketball
Albany 98, SUNY Potsdam 59
College women’s basketball
SUNY Canton 64, SUNY Potsdam 57
High school boys basketball
Watertown 69, Indian River 48
South Jefferson 51, General Brown 47
South Lewis 44, Thousand Islands 37
Oneida 67, Sandy Creek 63
LaFargeville 51, Alexandria 32
Belleville Henderson 53, Lyme 27
Malone 71, Salmon River 39
Gouverneur 74, OFA 48
Chateaugay 62, St. Regis Falls 39
High school girls basketball
Immaculate Heart 46, Heuvelton 40
Copenhagen 42, Sackets Harbor 40
Chateaugay 65, St. Regis Falls 19
Edwards-Knox 57, Harrisville 43
Hammond 71, St. Lawrence Central 23 (Landree Kenyon gets her 1,000th career point)
Malone 53, Plattsburgh 27
High school boys swimming
Carthage 94, Indian River 78
South Jefferson 68, Gouverneur 53
South Jefferson 73, Canton 14
Gouverneur 53, Canton 26
High school volleyball
Carthage 3, Watertown 1
Lowville 3, South Jefferson 1
High school wrestling
Indian River 47, General Brown 25