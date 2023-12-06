Basketball on the high school and college hardwoods was the main attraction last night. There was also wrestling, hockey and swimming action.

Here’s a look at Tuesday’s nights sports scores across the north country.

College men’s basketball

Albany 98, SUNY Potsdam 59

College women’s basketball

SUNY Canton 64, SUNY Potsdam 57

High school boys basketball

Watertown 69, Indian River 48

South Jefferson 51, General Brown 47

South Lewis 44, Thousand Islands 37

Oneida 67, Sandy Creek 63

LaFargeville 51, Alexandria 32

Belleville Henderson 53, Lyme 27

Malone 71, Salmon River 39

Gouverneur 74, OFA 48

Chateaugay 62, St. Regis Falls 39

High school girls basketball

Immaculate Heart 46, Heuvelton 40

Copenhagen 42, Sackets Harbor 40

Chateaugay 65, St. Regis Falls 19

Edwards-Knox 57, Harrisville 43

Hammond 71, St. Lawrence Central 23 (Landree Kenyon gets her 1,000th career point)

Malone 53, Plattsburgh 27

High school boys swimming

Carthage 94, Indian River 78

South Jefferson 68, Gouverneur 53

South Jefferson 73, Canton 14

Gouverneur 53, Canton 26

High school volleyball

Carthage 3, Watertown 1

Lowville 3, South Jefferson 1

High school wrestling

Indian River 47, General Brown 25