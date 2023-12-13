High school sports was the main feature in Northern New York. Action on the ice, , the wrestling mat, in the pool and on the court was played on Tuesday night.
Let’s take a look at the sports scores in Northern New York.
High school basketball
Lowville 73, Indian River 49
Carthage 62, Oneida 51
LaFargeville 65, Beaver River 51
Copenhagen 58, Alexandria 31
Sackets Harbor 59, South Lewis 31
Canton 54, Massena 38
Malone 71, Norwood-Norfolk 27
Potsdam 76, OFA 46
Tupper Lake 78, Brushton-Moira 49
High school girls basketball
Indian River 56, Lowville 29
Copenhagen 43, Alexandria 30
LaFargeville 61, Beaver River 25
Hermon-DeKalb 51, Heuvelton 40
Chateaugay 70, St. Lawrence Central 35
Edwards-Knox 52, Hammond 35
High school boys hockey
Immaculate Heart 6, Norwood-Norfolk 4
Islanders 1, OFA 0
High school boys swimming
Gouverneur 81, Indian River 66
High school volleyball
Carthage 3, Sandy Creek 1
High school wrestling
Indian River 59, Beaver River 12
Carthage 60, Watertown 11
South Lewis 55, Beaver River 18