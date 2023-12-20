We’re closing in on the start of Christmas break, but there are plenty of games to be played on the high school scene.

Let’s take a look at Wednesday’s sports action across the north country.

High school boys basketball

Carthage 76, Indian River 46

Belleville Henderson 53, Beaver River 46

Sandy Creek 49, Alexandria 44

LaFargeville 55, Thousand Islands 53

Edwards-Knox 57, Immaculate Heart 41

Canton 47, Potsdam 42

Gouverneur 83, Norwood-Norfolk 19

Massena 61, Malone 51

OFA 81, Salmon River 34

Heuvelton 73, Morristown 55

High school girls basketball

Belleville Henderson 26, Beaver River 19

OFA 41, Salmon River 31

Brushton-Moira 52, Parishville-Hopkinton 19

St. Lawrence Central 58, Colton-Pierrepont 49

High school boys hockey

Malone 7, Norwood-Norfolk 4

Syracuse 6, Ontario Bay 2

High school girls hockey

Canton 4, Massena 1

Potsdam 5, Saranac Lake Placid 3

High school volleyball

Beaver River 3, Watertown 0