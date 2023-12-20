We’re closing in on the start of Christmas break, but there are plenty of games to be played on the high school scene.
Let’s take a look at Wednesday’s sports action across the north country.
High school boys basketball
Carthage 76, Indian River 46
Belleville Henderson 53, Beaver River 46
Sandy Creek 49, Alexandria 44
LaFargeville 55, Thousand Islands 53
Edwards-Knox 57, Immaculate Heart 41
Canton 47, Potsdam 42
Gouverneur 83, Norwood-Norfolk 19
Massena 61, Malone 51
OFA 81, Salmon River 34
Heuvelton 73, Morristown 55
High school girls basketball
Belleville Henderson 26, Beaver River 19
OFA 41, Salmon River 31
Brushton-Moira 52, Parishville-Hopkinton 19
St. Lawrence Central 58, Colton-Pierrepont 49
High school boys hockey
Malone 7, Norwood-Norfolk 4
Syracuse 6, Ontario Bay 2
High school girls hockey
Canton 4, Massena 1
Potsdam 5, Saranac Lake Placid 3
High school volleyball
Beaver River 3, Watertown 0