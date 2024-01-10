Despite the bad weather, there were a few games played in the north country. However, these games were limited to the college ranks after most of the high school slate was wiped out.

Here’s a look at the sports action in Northern New York on Tuesday.

College men’s basketball

Clarkson 104, Lyndon State VT 56

SUNY Plattsburgh 100, SUNY Potsdam 90

College women’s basketball

Middlebury 66, St. Lawrence 41

SUNY Plattsburgh 49, SUNY Potsdam 45

College men’s hockey

SUNY Geneseo 4, SUNY Canton 1

Rivier 2, SUNY Potsdam 0