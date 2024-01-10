Despite the bad weather, there were a few games played in the north country. However, these games were limited to the college ranks after most of the high school slate was wiped out.
Here’s a look at the sports action in Northern New York on Tuesday.
College men’s basketball
Clarkson 104, Lyndon State VT 56
SUNY Plattsburgh 100, SUNY Potsdam 90
College women’s basketball
Middlebury 66, St. Lawrence 41
SUNY Plattsburgh 49, SUNY Potsdam 45
College men’s hockey
SUNY Geneseo 4, SUNY Canton 1
Rivier 2, SUNY Potsdam 0