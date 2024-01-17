Schools were trying to get games in while the threat of lake effect snow was looming.

Let’s take a look at the north country sports scoreboard for Tuesday night.

College men’s basketball

Hamilton 94, SUNY Potsdam 70

College women’s hockey

St. Lawrence 6, Syracuse 3

High school boys basketball

South Jefferson 58, Watertown 48

Lowville 74, Indian River 50

Heuvelton 65, OFA 54

St. Lawrence Central 60, Hermon DeKalb 35

Lisbon 77, Colton-Pierrepont 53

Tupper Lake 91, Parishville-Hopkinton 34

High school girls basketball

South Jefferson 41, Watertown 37

LaFargeville 55, Sackets Harbor 44

Copenhagen 59, Lyme 20

Harrisville 33, OFA 29

Brushton-Moira 50, Colton-Pierrepont 39

Chateaugay 42, Madrid-Waddington 30

Salmon River 43, Tupper Lake 16

High school wrestling

South Lewis 48, Lowville 27

High school volleyball

Carthage 3, General Brown 1

Beaver River 3, Sandy Creek 0

High school boys hockey

IHC 5, Baldwinsville 4

CNY Fusion 7, Ontario Bay 2

High school boys swimming

Indian River 72, Canton 57