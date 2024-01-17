Schools were trying to get games in while the threat of lake effect snow was looming.
Let’s take a look at the north country sports scoreboard for Tuesday night.
College men’s basketball
Hamilton 94, SUNY Potsdam 70
College women’s hockey
St. Lawrence 6, Syracuse 3
High school boys basketball
South Jefferson 58, Watertown 48
Lowville 74, Indian River 50
Heuvelton 65, OFA 54
St. Lawrence Central 60, Hermon DeKalb 35
Lisbon 77, Colton-Pierrepont 53
Tupper Lake 91, Parishville-Hopkinton 34
High school girls basketball
South Jefferson 41, Watertown 37
LaFargeville 55, Sackets Harbor 44
Copenhagen 59, Lyme 20
Harrisville 33, OFA 29
Brushton-Moira 50, Colton-Pierrepont 39
Chateaugay 42, Madrid-Waddington 30
Salmon River 43, Tupper Lake 16
High school wrestling
South Lewis 48, Lowville 27
High school volleyball
Carthage 3, General Brown 1
Beaver River 3, Sandy Creek 0
High school boys hockey
IHC 5, Baldwinsville 4
CNY Fusion 7, Ontario Bay 2
High school boys swimming
Indian River 72, Canton 57