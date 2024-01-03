WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – It was back to work and school for many in Northern New York and that meant a return of sports action.
Let’s take a look at the local sports scores from Tuesday night.
College men’s basketball
Clarkson 83, SUNY Canton 70
College women’s basketball
St. Lawrence 72, SUNY Canton 70
College women’s hockey
Hamilton 2, SUNY Canton 0
High school boys basketball
South Jefferson 60, Carthage 58 (OT)
Thousand Islands 45, Alexandria 38
Copenhagen 54, Beaver River 44
South Lewis 49, Lyme 31
Sackets Harbor 61, Sandy Creek 47
Harrisville 69, Norwood-Norfolk 7
High school girls basketball
IHC 64, Lowville 48
Massena 64, Potsdam 37
High school boys hockey
Potsdam 6, IHC 3
High school girls hockey
Adirondack 8, Saranac Lake Placid 0
Malone 2, Massena 2 (OT/Tie)