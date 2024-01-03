WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – It was back to work and school for many in Northern New York and that meant a return of sports action.

Let’s take a look at the local sports scores from Tuesday night.

College men’s basketball

Clarkson 83, SUNY Canton 70

College women’s basketball

St. Lawrence 72, SUNY Canton 70

College women’s hockey

Hamilton 2, SUNY Canton 0

High school boys basketball

South Jefferson 60, Carthage 58 (OT)

Thousand Islands 45, Alexandria 38

Copenhagen 54, Beaver River 44

South Lewis 49, Lyme 31

Sackets Harbor 61, Sandy Creek 47

Harrisville 69, Norwood-Norfolk 7

High school girls basketball

IHC 64, Lowville 48

Massena 64, Potsdam 37

High school boys hockey

Potsdam 6, IHC 3

High school girls hockey

Adirondack 8, Saranac Lake Placid 0

Malone 2, Massena 2 (OT/Tie)