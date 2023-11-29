We’re closing in on the end of the month of November and that means winter sports will be heating up.

Here’s a look at the sports action for the area from Tuesday night.

College men’s basketball

SUNY Canton 81, Houghton 74

College women’s basketball

SUNY Potsdam 58, Clarkson 46

Houghton 64, SUNY Canton 57

High school boys basketball

Carthage 54, Lowville 48

Beaver River 51, Thousand Islands 42

Beekmantown 66, OFA 30

Heuvelton 70, Madrid-Waddington 32

Lisbon 57, Edwards-Knox 38

High school girls basketball

Alexandria 44, Lyme 24

High school volleyball

Watertown 3, South Jefferson 1

High school girls hockey

Potsdam 3, Malone 2