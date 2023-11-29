We’re closing in on the end of the month of November and that means winter sports will be heating up.
Here’s a look at the sports action for the area from Tuesday night.
College men’s basketball
SUNY Canton 81, Houghton 74
College women’s basketball
SUNY Potsdam 58, Clarkson 46
Houghton 64, SUNY Canton 57
High school boys basketball
Carthage 54, Lowville 48
Beaver River 51, Thousand Islands 42
Beekmantown 66, OFA 30
Heuvelton 70, Madrid-Waddington 32
Lisbon 57, Edwards-Knox 38
High school girls basketball
Alexandria 44, Lyme 24
High school volleyball
Watertown 3, South Jefferson 1
High school girls hockey
Potsdam 3, Malone 2