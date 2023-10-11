It was a busy day on the high school sports scene in the north country. We’re nearing the end of the regular season in most sports.

Here’s a look at the Northern New York sports scoreboard:

High school boys soccer

Watertown 5, General Brown 0

New Hartford 1, Lowville 0

South Lewis 1, Thousand Islands 1

South Jefferson 5, Carthage 1

Copenhagen 2, Belleville Henderson 1

Sackets Harbor 8, Beaver River 1

Harrisville 1, Edwards-Knox 0

Lisbon 9, Hermon-DeKalb 0

Heuvelton 7, Morristown 2

Potsdam 3, Gouverneur 1

St. Lawrence Central 2, Colton-Pierrepont 1

Salmon River 2, Chateaugay 1

High school girls soccer

Lowville 6, IHC 0 (Coach Leo Sammon earns 500th career win)

Copenhagen 1, South Jefferson 0

Westhill 2, Watertown 0

Oswego 1, Carthage 0

Belleville Henderson 2, Lyme 1

LaFargeville 8, Alexandria 4

Canton 4, Norwood-Norfolk 1

Malone 2, Massena 1

Gouverneur 2, Potsdam 0

Colton-Pierrepont 5, Parishville-Hopkinton 0

Lisbon 3, St. Lawrence Central 1

Salmon River 4, OFA 0

High school volleyball

Indian River 3, Massena 2

Malone 3, Gouverneur 0

Canton 3, Brushton-Moira 0

Chateaugay 3, Clifton-Fine 0

High school girls swimming

Canton 119, Malone 48

Massena 75, Gouverneur 63

St. Lawrence Central 51, Potsdam 43

High school cross country

South Lewis wins the boys team title and the Falcons’ Collin Stafford won with a time of 16 minutes, 17 seconds.

South Jefferson takes girls team championship with Brynn Bernard of South Lewis taking the individual title with 19 minutes, 16.6 seconds.