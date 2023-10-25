It’s playoff time for high school and college fall sports in Northern New York.
Let’s take a look at Tuesday night’s sports action in the north country.
College men’s soccer
Clarkson 1, SUNY Potsdam 0
College women’s soccer
Jefferson CC 2, Genesee CC 0
Clarkson 2, St. Lawrence 0
SUNY Plattsburgh 6, SUNY Canton 0
Castleton 2, SUNY Potsdam 0
High school boys soccer
New Hartford 1, South Jefferson 0
Lisbon 5, Harrisville 0
Heuvelton 1, Colton-Pierrepont 0
Chateaugay 5, Morristown 2
Parishville-Hopkinton 8, Edwards-Knox 0
High school girls soccer
Westhill 4, Indian River 0
Syracuse CBA 2, Lowville 1
Salmon River 3, Gouverneur 1
Potsdam 1, Canton 0
Brushton-Moira 3, Tupper Lake 2
High school volleyball
Indian River 3, OFA 0
Potsdam 3, Gouverneur 1
Canton 3, Clifton-Fine 1
High school girls swimming
Potsdam 73, Massena 21
Canton 120, OFA 48
St. Lawrence Central 55, Malone 38
High school cross country
Canton wins Section 10 boys interdivision meet
Norwood-Norfolk win Section 10 girls interdivision meet