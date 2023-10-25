It’s playoff time for high school and college fall sports in Northern New York.

Let’s take a look at Tuesday night’s sports action in the north country.

College men’s soccer

Clarkson 1, SUNY Potsdam 0

College women’s soccer

Jefferson CC 2, Genesee CC 0

Clarkson 2, St. Lawrence 0

SUNY Plattsburgh 6, SUNY Canton 0

Castleton 2, SUNY Potsdam 0

High school boys soccer

New Hartford 1, South Jefferson 0

Lisbon 5, Harrisville 0

Heuvelton 1, Colton-Pierrepont 0

Chateaugay 5, Morristown 2

Parishville-Hopkinton 8, Edwards-Knox 0

High school girls soccer

Westhill 4, Indian River 0

Syracuse CBA 2, Lowville 1

Salmon River 3, Gouverneur 1

Potsdam 1, Canton 0

Brushton-Moira 3, Tupper Lake 2

High school volleyball

Indian River 3, OFA 0

Potsdam 3, Gouverneur 1

Canton 3, Clifton-Fine 1

High school girls swimming

Potsdam 73, Massena 21

Canton 120, OFA 48

St. Lawrence Central 55, Malone 38

High school cross country

Canton wins Section 10 boys interdivision meet

Norwood-Norfolk win Section 10 girls interdivision meet