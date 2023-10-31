WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Playoff time is in full swing in Section 10 up in St. Lawrence County.

Volleyball playoffs started last night while sectional titles were decided in Class D in the big county. Let’s take a look at last night’s scoreboard for Monday.

High school boys soccer

Lisbon 2, Parishville-Hopkinton 1 (2 OT) (Section 10 Class D final)

High school girls soccer

Lisbon 2, Chateaugay 0 (Section 10 Class D final)

High school volleyball

Massena 3, Malone 2 (Section 10 Class A semifinal)

OFA 3, Gouverneur 0 (Section 10 Class B semfinals)

Salmon River 3, Potsdam 1 (Section 10 Class B semifinals)

Tupper Lake 3, Brushton-Moira 0 (Section 10 Class C semifinal)

Madrid-Waddington 3, Clifton-Fine 3 (Section 10 Class D semifinal)