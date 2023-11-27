We hope everyone had a good and safe Thanksgiving holiday. Sports in the north country took a few days off, but really got underway later in the week.
Let’s get to the Thanksgiving holiday scoreboard.
Pro hockey
Watertown Wolves 3, Motor City 2 (Wednesday)
College men’s hockey
Western Michigan 4, St. Lawrence 0 (Saturday)
Hamilton 3, SUNY Potsdam 1 (Saturday)
Trine 6, SUNY Canton 4 (Saturday)
Western Michigan 5, St. Lawrence 1 (Friday)
College women’s hockey
Clarkson 5, Syracuse 0 (Saturday)
Ohio State 5, St. Lawrence 1 (Saturday)
SUNY Canton 3, Stevenson 1 (Saturday)
Ohio State 11, St. Lawrence 0 (Friday)
SUNY Canton 3, Stevenson 2 (Friday)
Trine 1, SUNY Potsdam (Wednesday)
College men’s basketball
Hilbert 77, SUNY Canton 66 (Saturday)
High school boys basketball
Brushton-Moira 49, St. Regis Falls 45 (Saturday)
Salmon River 39, Immaculate Heart 25 (Saturday)
LaFargeville 65, Morristown 63 (Saturday)
Lyme 58, Thousand Islands 29 (Saturday)
Lisbon 57, Belleville-Henderson 32 (Saturday)
LaFargeville 49, Lyme 42 (Friday)
Brushton-Moira 42, Salmon River 31 (Friday)
Morristown 57, Thousand Islands 32 (Friday)
St. Regis Falls 69, Immaculate Heart 38 (Friday)