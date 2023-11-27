We hope everyone had a good and safe Thanksgiving holiday. Sports in the north country took a few days off, but really got underway later in the week.

Let’s get to the Thanksgiving holiday scoreboard.

Pro hockey

Watertown Wolves 3, Motor City 2 (Wednesday)

College men’s hockey

Western Michigan 4, St. Lawrence 0 (Saturday)

Hamilton 3, SUNY Potsdam 1 (Saturday)

Trine 6, SUNY Canton 4 (Saturday)

Western Michigan 5, St. Lawrence 1 (Friday)

College women’s hockey

Clarkson 5, Syracuse 0 (Saturday)

Ohio State 5, St. Lawrence 1 (Saturday)

SUNY Canton 3, Stevenson 1 (Saturday)

Ohio State 11, St. Lawrence 0 (Friday)

SUNY Canton 3, Stevenson 2 (Friday)

Trine 1, SUNY Potsdam (Wednesday)

College men’s basketball

Hilbert 77, SUNY Canton 66 (Saturday)

High school boys basketball

Brushton-Moira 49, St. Regis Falls 45 (Saturday)

Salmon River 39, Immaculate Heart 25 (Saturday)

LaFargeville 65, Morristown 63 (Saturday)

Lyme 58, Thousand Islands 29 (Saturday)

Lisbon 57, Belleville-Henderson 32 (Saturday)

LaFargeville 49, Lyme 42 (Friday)

Brushton-Moira 42, Salmon River 31 (Friday)

Morristown 57, Thousand Islands 32 (Friday)

St. Regis Falls 69, Immaculate Heart 38 (Friday)