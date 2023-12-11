The college scene wasn’t the only place where sports action was happening. Plenty of high schools took the ice, court and the mat over the weekend.

Let’s take a look at high school sports action from Northern New York over the weekend.

High school boys basketball

Indian River 69, Canajoharie 31 (Saturday)

Otselic Valley 43, Belleville Henderson 36 (Saturday)

Harrisville 72, Old Forge 34 (Saturday)

Massena 66, Saranac Lake 55 (Saturday)

Colton-Pierrepont 50, Edwards-Knox 27 (Saturday)

Hermon-DeKalb 53, Norwood-Norfolk 21 (Saturday)

Lisbon 67, Morristown 47 (Saturday)

Lake George 47, St. Lawrence Central 28 (Saturday)

Watertown 81, Carthage 73 (Friday)

Little Falls 73, Indian River 44 (Friday)

Lowville 62, General Brown 26 (Friday)

Copenhagen 58, APW 29 (Friday)

Sandy Creek 77, South Lewis 41 (Friday)

Alexandria 57, Thousand Islands 47 (Friday)

Sackets Harbor 66, LaFargeville 35 (Friday)

Chateaugay 46, Brushton-Moira 42 (Friday)

Canton 49, Malone 44 (Friday)

Morristown 67, Norwood-Norfolk 24 (Friday)

Lisbon 56, Hermon-DeKalb 29 (Friday)

Old Forge 49, Colton-Pierrepont 45 (Friday)

Harrisville 93, Edwards-Knox 41 (Friday)

High school girls basketball

Watertown 52, Carthage 30 (Saturday)

Heuvelton 60, Beekmantown 45 (Saturday)

Malone 50, Peru 44 (Saturday)

Plattsburgh 47, Massena 46 (Saturday)

Indian River 66, South Jefferson 47 (Friday)

General Brown 68, Lowville 20 (Friday)

Thousand Islands 29, Alexandria 21 (Friday)

Copenhagen 65, Lyme 15 (Friday)

LaFargeville 63, Sackets Harbor 36 (Friday)

Madrid-Waddington 56, St. Lawrence Central 40 (Friday)

Hermon-DeKalb 65, Lisbon 36 (Friday)

Northeastern Clinton 68, Heuvelton 38 (Friday)

Indian Lake-Long Lake 38, Tupper Lake 20 (Friday)

High school boys hockey

Ontario Bay 8, Potsdam 7 (Saturday)

Islanders 4, Massena 3 (OT) (Saturday)

Canton 5, Burnt Hills-Balston Spa 3 (Saturday)

Tupper Lake 6, Saranac Lake Placid 4 (Saturday)

Malone 6, Plattsburgh 3 (Saturday)

OFA 1, Penfield 0 (Saturday)

Canton 3, Ontario Bay 2 (Friday)

Burnt Hills-Ballston Spa 6, Potsdam 3 (Friday)

Tupper Lake 4, Malone 2 (Friday)

Webster-Schroeder 5, OFA 3 (Friday)

High school girls hockey

Clinton 4, Islanders 2 (Saturday)

Potsdam 2, Essex VT,1 (Friday)

Alexandria Bay 3, Saranac Lake Placid 2 (OT) (Friday)

High school volleyball

Camden 3, Lowville 0 (Saturday)

Beaver River 3, Thousand Islands 0 (Saturday)

Carthage 3, Utica Proctor 1 (Saturday)