It’s was a busy weekend in Northern New York sports with the end of some fall sports and the start of some winter sports.

Let’s take a look at the sports action from the weekend across the north country.

College football

St. Lawrence 30, Buffalo State 7 (Saturday)

College men’s hockey

Clarkson 4, Union 1 (Saturday)

St. Lawrence 6, RPI 3 (Saturday)

Skidmore 11, SUNY Canton 1 (Saturday)

SUNY Geneseo 4, SUNY Potsdam 1 (Saturday)

RPI 4, Clarkson 2 (Friday)

Union 4, St. Lawrence 3 (Friday)

Castleton 6, SUNY Canton 0 (Friday)

SUNY Brockport 6, SUNY Potsdam 3 (Friday)

College women’s hockey

Clarkson 3, St. Lawrence 0 (Saturday)

SUNY Cortland 3, SUNY Canton 1 (Saturday)

SUNY Cortland 3, SUNY Canton 0 (Friday)

College men’s basketball

Clarkson 93, Lancaster Bible 91 (2 OT) (Saturday)

SUNY Canton 84, Buffalo State 78 (Saturday)

Corning CC 77, Jefferson CC 70 (Saturday)

Utica 86, SUNY Potsdam 70 (Friday)

York (Pa.) 92, SUNY Canton 68 (Friday)

Clarkson 81, Hilbert 70 (Friday)

College women’s basketball

SUNY Canton 93, Thomas College 64 (Saturday)

Clarkson 62, SUNY Poly 45 (Friday)

SUNY Potsdam 65, St. Lawrence 64 (Friday)

High school football

Indian River 28, New Hartford 27 (Section 3 Class B final) (Sunday)

Adirondack 30, General Brown (Section 3 Class C final) (Sunday)

Peru 20, Gouverneur 18 (State Class B first round) (Friday)

Gouverneur 13, Saranac Central 10 (State Class C first round) (Friday)

High school girls soccer

Fillmore 4, Lisbon 1 (State Class D semifinal) (Saturday)

High school volleyball

Galway 3, Canton 0 (State Class C semifinal) (Saturday)

High school cross country

Brynn Bernard of South Lewis wins third straight Class D title. South Lewis wins team title.

Collin Stafford of South Lewis places third. Beaver River’s Conner Zehr is seventh. SL finishes second in Class D team event.