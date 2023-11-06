We’re nearing the end of the fall sports calendar and that means there are plenty of honors to play for.

Here’s a look at the weekend sports scoreboard in the north country.

Pro hockey

Watertown 6, Danbury 5 (Friday)

College football

Ithaca 51, St. Lawrence 14

College men’s hockey

Ferris State 2, St. Lawrence 1 (OT) (Saturday)

SUNY Oswego 4, SUNY Canton 1 (Saturday)

SUNY Morrisville 5, SUNY Potsdam 4 (Saturday)

St. Lawrence 5, Ferris State 2 (Friday)

College women’s hockey

Clarkson 5, RPI 1 (Saturday)

St. Lawrence 6, Union 1 (Saturday)

SUNY Morrisville 2, SUNY Potsdam 0 (Saturday)

SUNY Canton 1, SUNY Oswego 0 (Saturday)

Clarkson 4, Union 1 (Friday)

St. Lawrence 4, RPI 1 (Friday)

SUNY Potsdam 2, SUNY Canton 1 (Friday)

College women’s basketball

Jefferson CC 63, Jamestown CC 41

High school football

Mount Markham 21, Sandy Creek 13 (Saturday)

Dolgeville 20, Beaver River 8 (Saturday)

South Jefferson 48, Mexico (Saturday)

OFA 27, Potsdam 3 (Friday)

Indian River 18, Central Valley Academy 14 (Friday)

New Hartford 36, Carthage 7 (Friday)

General Brown 39, Skaneateles 14 (Friday)

High school boys soccer

Mechanicville 2, Canton 0

Waterford-Halfmoon 6, Brushton-Moira 1

Chazy 2, Lisbon 0

High school girls soccer

Lisbon 4, Chazy 0

High school volleyball

Indian River 3, Madrid-Waddington 0

Madrid-Waddington 3, OFA 0

Indian River 3, Canton