We’re nearing the end of the fall sports calendar and that means there are plenty of honors to play for.
Here’s a look at the weekend sports scoreboard in the north country.
Pro hockey
Watertown 6, Danbury 5 (Friday)
College football
Ithaca 51, St. Lawrence 14
College men’s hockey
Ferris State 2, St. Lawrence 1 (OT) (Saturday)
SUNY Oswego 4, SUNY Canton 1 (Saturday)
SUNY Morrisville 5, SUNY Potsdam 4 (Saturday)
St. Lawrence 5, Ferris State 2 (Friday)
College women’s hockey
Clarkson 5, RPI 1 (Saturday)
St. Lawrence 6, Union 1 (Saturday)
SUNY Morrisville 2, SUNY Potsdam 0 (Saturday)
SUNY Canton 1, SUNY Oswego 0 (Saturday)
Clarkson 4, Union 1 (Friday)
St. Lawrence 4, RPI 1 (Friday)
SUNY Potsdam 2, SUNY Canton 1 (Friday)
College women’s basketball
Jefferson CC 63, Jamestown CC 41
High school football
Mount Markham 21, Sandy Creek 13 (Saturday)
Dolgeville 20, Beaver River 8 (Saturday)
South Jefferson 48, Mexico (Saturday)
OFA 27, Potsdam 3 (Friday)
Indian River 18, Central Valley Academy 14 (Friday)
New Hartford 36, Carthage 7 (Friday)
General Brown 39, Skaneateles 14 (Friday)
High school boys soccer
Mechanicville 2, Canton 0
Waterford-Halfmoon 6, Brushton-Moira 1
Chazy 2, Lisbon 0
High school girls soccer
Lisbon 4, Chazy 0
High school volleyball
Indian River 3, Madrid-Waddington 0
Madrid-Waddington 3, OFA 0
Indian River 3, Canton