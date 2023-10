We’re nearing the end of the fall sports season and we take a look at the north country scoreboard from over the weekend.

Brackets have been released for Section 3 soccer, but let’s take a look at the action from Friday, October 13 through Sunday, October 15 in the area.

College football

Rochester 37, St. Lawrence 27 (Saturday)

College men’s hockey

Clarkson 3, Vermont 2, (OT/ Saturday)

Penn State 4, St. Lawrence 1 (Saturday)

Penn State 4, Clarkson 2 (Friday)

Vermont 3, St. Lawrence 1 (Friday)

College women’s hockey

St. Lawrence 3, Vermont 0 (Saturday)

Vermont 6, St. Lawrence 2 (Friday)

College men’s soccer

Jefferson CC 10, North Country CC 0 (Saturday)

Clarkson 1, Vassar 0 (Saturday)

St. Lawrence 5, Bard 0 (Saturday)

Eastern Nazarene 0, SUNY Canton 0 (Tie) (Saturday)

SUNY Geneseo 4, SUNY Potsdam 1 (Saturday)

Buffalo State 3, SUNY Plattsburgh 1 (Saturday)

Clarkson 2, Bard 0 (Friday)

Vassar 1, St. Lawrence 0 (Friday)

College women’s soccer

Jefferson CC 9, North Country CC 0 (Saturday)

Vassar 1, Clarkson 0 (Saturday)

St. Lawrence 2, Bard 0 (Saturday)

Eastern Nazarene 1, SUNY Canton 1 (OT) (Saturday)

SUNY Geneseo 2, SUNY Potsdam 0 (Saturday)

SUNY Plattsburgh 3, Buffalo State 3 (OT) (Saturday)

Clarkson 3, Bard 1 (Friday)

St. Lawrence 1, Vassar 0 (Friday)

High school football

Beaver River 48, Cato-Meridian 8 (Saturday)

Morrisville-Eaton 34, South Lewis 0 (Saturday)

Potsdam 38, St. Lawrence Central 0 (Saturday)

Canton 41, Plattsburgh 34 (Saturday)

Fowler 22, Watertown 7 (Friday, suspended)

New Hartford 34, Carthage 6 (Friday)

Indian River 60, Chittenango 26 (Friday)

South Jefferson 52, Jamesville-DeWitt 8 (Friday)

Adirondack 46, Lowville 34 (Friday)

General Brown 66, Little Falls 7 (Friday)

Sandy Creek 28, Mount Markham 18 (Friday)

Gouverneur 62, Massena 0 (Friday)

OFA 55, Malone 14 (Friday)

Tupper Lake 20, Ticonderoga 18 (Friday)

High school boys soccer

Indian River 0, Whitesboro 0 (OT) (Saturday)

Canton 6, Massena 0 (Saturday)

OFA 4, Malone 0 (Saturday)

Madrid-Waddington 3, St. Regis Falls 2 (OT) (Saturday)

Carthage 1, South Jefferson 0 (Friday)

General Brown 10, Beaver River 0 (Friday)

Lyme 6, Alexandria 0 (Friday)

Poland 10, South Lewis 1 (Friday)

Sackets Harbor 3, Thousand Islands 0 (Friday)

Brushton-Moira 2, St. Regis Falls 1 (Friday)

St. Lawrence Central 3, Madrid-Waddington 1 (Friday)

Parishville-Hopkinton 3, Colton-Pierrepont 1 (Friday)

Morristown 4, Hermon-DeKalb 2 (Friday)

Lisbon 4, Harrisville 1 (Friday)

Heuvelton 3, Edwards-Knox 1 (Friday)

Chateaugay 3, AuSable Valley 0 (Friday)

High school girls soccer

Cicero-North Syracuse 2, Lowville 1 (Saturday)

South Jefferson 1, IHC 0 (Saturday)

Brushton-Moira 1, St. Regis Falls 0 (Saturday)

Chateaugay 5, Tupper Lake 0 (Saturday)

Hermon-DeKalb 2, Hammond 0 (Saturday)

Lisbon 7, Harrisville 0 (Saturday)

Beaver River 2, Sandy Creek 0 (Friday)

LaFargeville 2, Lyme 0 (Friday)

Indian River 6, South Lewis 1 (Friday)

St. Lawrence Central 1, Madrid-Waddington 0 (Friday)

Massena 1, Canton 0 (Friday)

Potsdam 6, Norwood-Norfolk 1 (Friday)

Malone 4, OFA 0 (Friday)

Heuvelton 5, Hammond 2 (Friday)

High school volleyball

Indian River 3, Clifton-Fine 0 (Saturday)

Chateaugay 3, Salmon River 1 (Friday)

Malone 3, Massena 2 (Friday)

Brushton-Moira 3, Tupper Lake 0 (Friday)