We’re back after the weekend off, but there was plenty of action in north country sports.

Here’s a check of action from Friday, October 6 through Sunday, October 7 in college and high school sports.

College men’s hockey

Notre Dame 3, Clarkson 0 (Sunday)

Clarkson 3, Notre Dame 1 (Saturday)

St. Lawrence 4, RIT 3 (Saturday)

College women’s hockey

Clarkson 4, Vermont 2 (Friday)

St. Lawrence 7, Providence 2 (Friday)

St. Lawrence 2, Providence 0 (Saturday)

Clarkson 2, Vermont 2 (OT/Tie) (Saturday)

College men’s soccer

SUNY Canton 1, Maine Maritime 1 (Tie) (Sunday)

Ithaca 2, Clarkson 1 (Saturday)

St. Lawrence 1, RIT 0 (Saturday)

SUNY Canton 2, Thomas College 0 (Saturday)

SUNY Buffalo 2, SUNY Potsdam 1 (Saturday)

SUNY Plattsburgh 2, SUNY Fredonia 1 (Saturday)

College women’s soccer

Maine Maritime 6, SUNY Canton 0 (Sunday)

Ithaca 1, Clarkson 0 (Saturday)

RIT 2, St. Lawrence 0 (Saturday)

Thomas College 2, SUNY Canton 0 (Saturday)

SUNY Potsdam 5, SUNY Buffalo 0 (Saturday)

SUNY Plattsburgh 1, SUNY Fredonia 0 (Saturday)

High school football

Gouverneur 43, Canton 14 (Saturday)

West Canada Valley 66, South Lewis 0 (Saturday)

Indian River 42, Homer 10 (Friday)

Central Valley Academy 28, Carthage 13 (Friday)

South Jefferson 50, Mexico 21 (Friday)

General Brown 12, Adirondack 6 (Friday)

Lowville 54, Holland Patent 12 (Friday)

Sandy Creek 27, Beaver River 18 (Friday)

Morrisville-Eaton 72, Thousand Islands 12 (Friday)

OFA 28, Massena 14 (Friday)

Potsdam 30, Malone 6 (Friday)

Tupper Lake 48, St. Lawrence Central 6

High school boys soccer

South Lewis 5, Long Lake 3 (Sunday)

Indian River 3, Oswego 1 (Saturday)

South Jefferson 4, General Brown 3 (2 OT) (Saturday)

Old Forge 1, South Lewis 0 (Saturday)

Belleville Henderson 6, Beaver River 0 (Saturday)

Sackets Harbor 2, Alexandria 1 (Saturday)

Gouverneur 4, Hermon-DeKalb 1 (Saturday)

Lowville 3, Watertown 1 (Friday)

Belleville Henderson 6, LaFargeville 2 (Friday)

Parishville-Hopkinton 5, Madrid-Waddington 0 (Friday)

Canton 4, Gouverneur 1 (Friday)

Salmon-River 5, Potsdam 0 (Friday)

Lisbon 5, Colton-Pierrepont 1 (Friday)

High school girls soccer

Old Forge 2, Harrisville 1 (Sunday)

Malone 10, Norwood-Norfolk 0 (Saturday)

Canton 3, Gouverneur 0 (Saturday)

Bolton 7, Harrisville 0 (Saturday)

Lowville 5, Edwards-Knox 0 (Saturday)

Chateaugay 5, Madrid-Waddington 0 (Friday)

Colton-Pierrepont 3, Brushton-Moira 0 (Friday)

Salmon River 2, Potsdam 0 (Friday)

High school girls volleyball

Indian River 3, Chateaugay 0 (Saturday)

Tupper Lake 3, Potsdam 0 (Saturday)

Indian River 3, Malone 1 (Friday)