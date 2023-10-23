Another weekend of college and high school sports has passed in the north country.

College hockey season is already started, but there is plenty left to be decided on the fall sports calendar. Here’s a look at the scores over the weekend from around area.

Pro hockey

Elmira 4, Watertown Wolves 0 (Saturday)

College men’s hockey

Merrimack 5, St. Lawrence 2 (Sunday)

Merrimack 4, Clarkson 1 (Friday)

College women’s hockey

Clarkson 2, Robert Morris 1 (Saturday)

Clarkson 5, Robert Morris 1 (Friday)

College men’s soccer

Jamestown CC 3, Jefferson CC 1 (Sunday)

RPI 2, Clarkson 1 (Saturday)

St. Lawrence 4, Skidmore 0 (Saturday)

SUNY Canton 1, SUNY Cobleskill 0 (Saturday)

SUNY Brockport 4, SUNY Potsdam 1 (Saturday)

College women’s soccer

Clarkson 2, RPI 0 (Saturday)

St. Lawrence 0, Skidmore 0 (Tie) (Saturday)

SUNY Canton 0, SUNY Cobleskill 0 (Tie) (Saturday)

SUNY Brockport 3, SUNY Potsdam 1 (Saturday)

High school football

Fulton 41, Watertown 28 (Saturday)

South Jefferson 40, Hannibal 8 (Saturday)

Massena 24, Canton 12 (Saturday)

Carthage 26, Camden 14 (Friday)

Indian River 46, General Brown 14 (Friday)

Lowville 54, Little Falls 22 (Friday)

Sandy Creek 28, Cato-Meridian 6 (Friday)

Beaver River 50, Herkimer 21 (Friday)

Thousand Islands 36, Bishop Grimes 14 (Friday)

Greene 33, South Lewis 0 (Friday)

Ogdensburg 27, Potsdam 8 (Friday)

Malone 36, St. Lawrence Central 8 (Friday)

Beekmantown 23, Gouverneur 19 (Friday)

Waterville 12, Tupper Lake 7 (Friday)

High school boys soccer

Heuvelton 3, St. Regis Falls 0 (Saturday)

Harrisville 4, Hermon-DeKalb 1 (Saturday)

Edwards-Knox 5, Madrid-Waddington 0 (Saturday)

South Jefferson 2, V-V-S 1 (Friday)

Lowville 3, Solvay 1 (Friday)

Hamilton 3, Copenhagen 0 (Friday)

Lyme 3, Mater Dei Academy 1 (Friday)

High school girls soccer

Beaver River 3, Frankfort-Schuyler (Saturday, BR wins on penalty kicks)

Cincinnatus 7, Sackets Harbor 1 (Saturday)

Copenhagen 4, LaFargeville 0 (Saturday)

Gouverneur 8, Norwood-Norfolk 0 (Saturday)

Potsdam 3, OFA (Saturday)

Heuvelton 6, Madrid-Waddington 0 (Saturday)

Hammond 3, Harrisville 0 (Saturday)

Parishville-Hopkinton 2, St. Regis Falls 0 (Saturday)

High school volleyball

Indian River 3, Madrid-Waddington 2 (Friday)

Clifton-Fine 3, Potsdam 0(Friday)

OFA 3, Gouverneur 0 (Friday)