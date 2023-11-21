The weekend brought a close to fall sports and winter sports are slowly underway.
Let’s take a look at a packed scoreboard.
Pro hockey
Watertown Wolves 5, Binghamton 1
Danbury 2, Watertown Wolves 1
College men’s hockey
Clarkson 2, Yale 1 (Saturday)
Brown 2, St. Lawrence 1 (Saturday)
Hamilton 5, SUNY Canton 4 (OT) (Saturday)
Clarkson 3, Brown 2 (Friday)
Yale 5, St. Lawrence 0 (Friday)
SUNY Plattsburgh 3, SUNY Potsdam 2 (Friday)
College women’s hockey
Clarkson 1, Yale 0 (Saturday)
St. Lawrence 4, Brown 0 (Saturday)
SUNY Canton 6, Anna Maria 0 (Saturday)
SUNY Cortland 6, SUNY Potsdam 3 (Saturday)
Brown 3, Clarkson 3 (OT) (Friday)
St. Lawrence 3, Yale 2 (Friday)
SUNY Canton 6, Anna Marie College 0 (Friday)
SUNY Plattsburgh 4, SUNY Potsdam 1 (Friday)
College men’s basketball
Jefferson CC 81, Cayuga CC 76 (Monday)
Williams 66, St. Lawrence 58 (Saturday)
Regis College 80, SUNY Canton 68 (Saturday)
Clarkson 104, SUNY Potsdam 100 (Friday)
St. Lawrence 60, St. Josephs NY 54 (Friday)
Curry 82, SUNY Canton 64
College women’s basketball
Jefferson CC 65, Cayuga CC 43 (Monday)
SUNY Canton 73, Alfred State 43 (Saturday)
Bates 58, SUNY Potsdam 35 (Saturday)
Framingham State 75, St. Lawrence 66 (Saturday)
SUNY Canton 79, Alfred State 68 (Friday)
Springfield 76, St. Lawrence 52 (Friday)
SUNY Potsdam 79, Castleton 73 (Friday)
High school football
Maine Endwell 41, Indian River (Saturday, Class B quarterfinal)
Fonda-Fultonville 22, Gouverneur 0 (Friday, Class C quarterfinal)
High school girls swimming
Canton swimmer Gretchen Braun, who is a student at Lisbon, won the state title in the 100-yard backstroke.