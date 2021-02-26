Northern Radiology closing, selling all assets & equipment to Samaritan Medical Center

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Northern Radiology is working with Samaritan Medical Center to streamline patient access to care.

Northern Radiology and Samaritan announced on Friday that Samaritan Medical Center will purchase all of NRI’s Imaging Center assets and equipment. According to SMC this move will consolidate and align services to continue diagnostic imaging services in the area.

This purchase is a result of Northern Radiology officially closing its doors at the end of the day on March 5, 2021.

This agreement stems from discussions dating back to 2017. Original plans to align were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Samaritan’s purchase of equipment will be effective March 15, 2021.

Samaritan President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas H. Carman said the strategic acquisition of NRI will offer patients the outstanding customer service they are accustomed to.

“We are pleased to bring this transaction to closure as it strategically aligns the Northern Radiology physicians and SMC for the future growth of our diagnostic imaging services, while at the same time strengthening a long-standing partnership,” shared Carman. “SMC will continue to provide high-quality technical services and NRA will continue to offer their professional interpretations.”

Samaritan confirmed that its Medical Center will offer all NRI patients services through its existing, soon to be expanded, radiology department. All Northern Radiology Associates physicians will continue to provide services for Samaritan at all its locations.

The Health System added that to meet the anticipated increase in demand for imaging services, SMC will move its main community-based radiology and imaging location to a new facility. This will be located at the Samaritan Health and Wellness Plaza at 1575 Washington Street, and scheduled to open in late April 2021.

Samaritan Medical Center currently handles over 100,000 radiology and imaging procedures annually.

Current SMC patients in need of a new appointment are asked to contact the Medical Center’s central scheduling office at 315-779-5200. Current Northern Radiology Imaging patients should refer to their direct patient communication or call 315-786-5000 for further details.