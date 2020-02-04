Northern Region of NY represents 176 years of sugarmaking during 2020 Maple Weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Preparations for the 2020 Maple Weekend, held on March 21-22 and March 28-29, have already begun for the eighteen sites in Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego and Oneida counties and at the International Maple Museum. Products from maple syrup, maple sugarcakes, maple cream, maple milks and countless more sweet treats will be featured at the event.

Visitors to sugarhouses in the northern region of New York State will meet sugarmakers, enjoy sap-to-syrup tours, see how sap is boiled and taste samples from across the North Country.

Participating sites, from all across Central and Northern New York, represent more than 176 years of maple sugaring. New participants join the fun filled weekend each year. This year Silver Sap Maple in New Bremen, near Lowville, has joined the Maple Weekend family.

Sites for the 2020 Maple Weekend in Jefferson, Lewis, Onedia and Oswego counties are available at www.mapleweekend.com, along with details and directions to the events.

