Northern Regional Center for Independent Living temporarily closes Lewis County office

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Northern Regional Center for Independent Living has provided an update for services.

Northern Regional Center for Independent Living has announced that they will temporarily close their office in Lowville. NRCIL stated that this is out of an abundance of caution due to the rise of COVID-19.

NRCIL’s office at 5520 Jackson Street, Lowville will be closed for two weeks starting on October 30, 2020.

According to NRCIL, all appointments during the two week period will be conducted over video conference, telephone or an outdoor location with social distancing and personal protective equipment.

Northern Regional Center for Independent Living’s Lowville office plans to reopen on November 13, 2020.

