CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – Residents of St. Lawrence County might have felt a little rumble on Monday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey said that a 2.8 magnitude earthquake centered about six miles north-northwest of Canton was felt around 5:15 p.m.

The epicenter was located near the small village of Morley in St. Lawrence County.

The area does experience a few small earthquakes per year.