WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 35-year-old Norwood man is facing multiple charges after allegedly hitting someone with his vehicle Thursday, July 20 in the Town of Louisville.

New York State Police say that Andrew Peets arrived at a residence at a high rate at speed. Police say that Peets allegedly “slightly striking” the victim with his car when Peets entered the driveway. Peets got out of the vehicle and started chasing the victim, but could not catch the victim.

Peets then took the victim’s bike and allegedly threw it into the fire, which caused damage. He then left the scene before law enforcement arrived. The victim was not injured after being struck by the car.

Peets was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was released on appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Massena Court for a later date in July.