Man arrested in Norwood for possessing ‘large amount’ of Fentanyl, resisting arrest

NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWTI) — Deputies arrested a man in Norwood after an incident that took place on the last day of February.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest of Jordan J. Page, 27, after he was found to be in possession of a “large amount” of Fentanyl.

According to Deputies, when Page was first located and attempted to take into custody, he fled from Norwood Police on foot. This led to further charges by Norwood Police. He was officially taken into custody on two County Court Bench Warrants.

Page was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree; With Intent to Sell by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and Resisted Arrest by Norwood Police. He was arraigned before Judge Morgan of Canton Town Court ad release on his own recognizance for both the drug and resisting arrest charges.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s arrested Page on February 28, 2021. He was held in the St. Lawrence County Jail on the bench warrants pending the next session of County Court.