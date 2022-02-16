ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Norwood is facing charges after being involved in a domestic incident.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriffs Office, the charges came after a complaint was received about Brent R. Simmons being involved in a domestic incident at the Walmart in Potsdam. After investigating the complaint, Simmons was charged with Menacing in the Third Degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Harassment in the Second Degree.

Simmons was arraigned in Potsdam Town Court and released to his own recognizance. An order of protection was issued to the victims.