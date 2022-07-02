NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Norwood Village Green Concert Series will return on Thursday after a one-week hiatus due to the Fourth of July festivities.

The series will return on July 7 at 7 p.m. with the All-Star Big Band with special guest Ronnie Leigh. The band will be under the direction of Wally Siebel and singer Leigh will showcase his multiple-octave range and engaging stage presence at the concert.

On Sunday, July 10 at 7 p.m. the concert series will continue with a performance by Aviva Chernick. Chernick will be accompanied by the textural, reverberant guitar of Joel Schwartz, the exotic groove of Justin Gray on bass and bass veena, the virtuosic Persian hand percussion of Naghmeh Farahmand, and the rich, layered vocals of Maryem Tollar.

