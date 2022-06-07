NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWTI) — A St. Lawrence County woman faces charges after allegedly being involved in a domestic incident in the town of Norwood.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, they investigated the incident on May 30 in the village of Norwood. The investigation determined that 34-year-old Ashley A. Fuller had placed her hand around the throat of a juvenile causing the juvenile to have difficulty breathing.

As a result, Fuller was charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. She was arraigned in front of Judge Mason of Potsdam Town Court and released on her own recognizance. A stay-away order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.