Nourish NY food distribution at JCC on June 19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College is partnering with Food Bank of Central New York to host a Nourish New York drive-thru food distribution on June 19 from 11am to 3pm on JCC’s campus.

The Nourish New York food distribution at JCC will provide New York dairy products, eggs, fruits and vegetables to approximately 1,000 households in need of food assistance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Community members are advised to use the main entrance from Coffeen Street to enter campus. Food Bank of Central New York has purchased more than 217,000 pounds of surplus dairy products from New York farmers since the launch of Nourish New York. Governor Cuomo’s Nourish New York initiative provides $25 million for food banks across the state to procure products produced in New York.

On April 27, Governor Cuomo announced the launch of the “Nourish New York Initiative” to purchase food and products from Upstate farms that would be directed to food banks across the state. The initiative is focused on working to quickly reroute New York’s surplus agricultural products to the populations who need them through food banks and other emergency food providers.

The ten New York State Food Banks received a direct grant award requiring that they use 85% or more of their grant award to source NYS dairy products, produce and other foods or food products in consultation with the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets.

Friday’s distribution is a joint effort between Food Bank of Central New York, NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets and Jefferson Community College.

Pre-registration is required. One registration is permitted per household.

