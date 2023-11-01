(WWTI) – One whiff of this spice is sure to put you in the Holiday season, today is National Cinnamon Day.

It is almost impossible to think of the holidays without the smell of cinnamon popping into your head. cookies, rolls, teas, pies and chocolates, cinnamon exists in an abundant variety of holiday snacks, meals and beverages.

Cinnamon is obtained from the dried inner bark of certain tree species in the Laurel family. Cinnamon has been around for very long time, even having many myths and theories surrounding how it is sourced. It’s not just for cooking in about 2000 B.C. the Egyptians used cinnamon to embalm their mummies.

Mummies aside, cinnamon is a Holiday staple and as the Spooky season ends and the Holiday season starts it’s the perfect spice to add to a pumpkin spice latte or some gingerbread hot cocoa.

Sally’s Baking Addiction has the recipe for some Easy to make Cinnamon Rolls from Scratch:

Ingredients:

Dough:

2 and 3/4 cups all-purpose flour – spooned and leveled

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup whole milk

3 Tablespoons unsalted butter

2 and 1/4 teaspoons Platinum Yeast from Red Star or any instant yeast – 1 standard packet

1 large egg, at room temperature

Filling:

3 Tablespoons unsalted butter, extra softened

1/3 cup packed light or dark brown sugar

1 Tablespoon ground cinnamon

Cream Cheese Icing:

4 ounces full-fat block cream cheese, softened to room temperature

2 Tablespoons unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

2/3 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Directions:

Make the dough:

Whisk the flour, sugar, and salt together in a large bowl. Set aside. Combine the milk and butter together in a heatproof bowl. Microwave or use the stove and heat until the butter has melted and the mixture is warm to the touch – about 110°F no higher. Whisk in the yeast until it has dissolved. Pour mixture into the dry ingredients, add the egg, and stir with a sturdy rubber spatula or wooden spoon OR use a stand mixer with a paddle attachment on medium speed. Mix until a soft dough forms. Transfer dough to a lightly floured surface. Using floured hands, knead the dough for 3-5 minutes. You should have a smooth ball of dough. If the dough is super soft or sticky, you can add a little more flour. Place in a lightly greased bowl, cover loosely, and let the dough rest for about 10 minutes as you get the filling ingredients ready.

Fill the rolls:

After 10 minutes, roll the dough out in a 14×8-inch rectangle. Spread the softened butter on top. Mix together the cinnamon and brown sugar. Sprinkle it all over the dough. Roll up the dough to make a 14-inch log. Cut into 10–12 even rolls and arrange in a lightly greased 9- or 10-inch round cake pan, pie dish, or square baking pan. Rise: Cover the pan with aluminum foil, plastic wrap, or a clean kitchen towel. Allow the rolls to rise in a relatively warm environment for 60–90 minutes or until they double in size.

Bake the rolls:

After the rolls have doubled in size, preheat the oven to 375°F. Bake for 24–27 minutes, or until lightly browned. If you notice the tops are getting too brown too quickly, loosely tent the pan with aluminum foil and continue baking. If you want to be precise about their doneness, their internal temperature taken with an instant-read thermometer should be around 195–200°F when done. Remove the pan from the oven and place the pan on a wire rack as you make the icing.

Make the icing:

In a medium bowl using a handheld or stand mixer fitted with a paddle or whisk attachment, beat the cream cheese on high speed until smooth and creamy. Add the butter and beat until smooth and combined, then beat in the confectioners’ sugar and vanilla until combined. Using a knife or icing spatula, spread the icing over the warm rolls and serve immediately. Cover leftover frosted or unfrosted rolls tightly and store at room temperature for up to 2 days or in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Happy National Cinnamon Day!