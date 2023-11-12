(WWTI) – Do you that Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers or are you questioning how much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Today is International Tongue Twister Day.

Tongue twisters are the popular nonsensical sayings that tend to be hard to say without messing up. There have been tongue twisters since the 19th century when John Harris published “Peter Piper’s Practical Principles of Plain and Perfect Pronunciation,” which contained tongue twisters for every letter of the alphabet. Even though the book’s purpose was to teach children the fundamentals of speech mechanics, its namesake twister garnered quite a bit of attention. As it turns out Peter Piper was based on French horticulturalist Pierre Poivre, whose last name means ‘pepper’ in French.

Try these Tongue Twisters to test your skills:

Peter Piper:

Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers

A peck of pickled peppers Peter Piper picked

If Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers

Where’s the peck of pickled peppers Peter Piper picked?

Wood Chuck:

How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

He would chuck, he would, as much as he could, and chuck as much wood

As a woodchuck would if a woodchuck could chuck wood

Betty’s Butter:

Betty Botter bought some butter

But she said the butter’s bitter

If I put it in my batter, it will make my batter bitter

But a bit of better butter will make my batter better

So ‘twas better Betty Botter bought a bit of better butter

Silly Sally:

Silly Sally swiftly shooed seven silly sheep.

The seven silly sheep Silly Sally shooed

Shilly-shallied south.

These sheep shouldn’t sleep in a shack;

Sheep should sleep in a shed.

Proper Pot of Coffee:

All I want is a proper cup of coffee,

Made in a proper copper coffee pot

I may be off my dot

But I want a cup of coffee

From a proper coffee pot.

Tin coffee pots and iron coffee pots

They’re no use to me –

If I can’t have a proper cup of coffee

In a proper copper coffee pot

I’ll have a cup of tea.

Racehorse:

One-One was a racehorse.

Two-Two was one, too.

When One-One won one race,

Two-Two won one, too.

I wish:

I wish to wish the wish you wish to wish,

but if you wish the wish the witch wishes,

I won’t wish the wish you wish to wish.

Tree toad:

A tree-toad loved a she-toad

Who lived up in a tree.

He was a two-toed tree-toad,

But a three-toed toad was she.

The two-toed tree-toad tried to win

The three-toed she-toad’s heart,

For the two-toed tree-toad loved the ground

That the three-toed tree-toad trod.

But the two-toed tree-toad tried in vain;

He couldn’t please her whim.

From her tree-toad bower,

With her three-toed power,

The she-toad vetoed him.

Mr. See:

Mr. See owned a saw.

And Mr. Soar owned a seesaw.

Now, See’s saw sawed Soar’s seesaw

Before Soar saw See,

Which made Soar sore.

Had Soar seen See’s saw

Before See sawed Soar’s seesaw,

See’s saw would not have sawed

Soar’s seesaw.

So See’s saw sawed Soar’s seesaw.

But it was sad to see Soar so sore

just because See’s saw sawed

Soar’s seesaw.

Tutor Twister:

A tutor who tooted the flute

tried to tutor two tooters to toot.

Said the two to their tutor:

“Is it harder to toot,

Or to tutor two tooters to toot?”

Happy International Tongue Twister Day!