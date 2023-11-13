(WWTI) – You better be good for goodness sake, it’s World Kindness Day.

Today we focus on kindness and what it means to each of us and ultimately The World At Large. In the North Country kindness is always lurking, there’s always a charity event there are always people reaching out to provide kindness and compassion. These are all true and sparkling form now that the holiday season has kicked off. Throughout the holiday season, you’re reminded to be kind, reminded of the hearts that you possess and the love you pass on.

Today is a day to join together and build a world that is Kinder and more compassionate; to take notice of the Good Deeds, not only in the local community but the World At Large and the positive power of kindness that binds people together.

The Inspire Kindness website offers tips and challenges to test your kindness and the goodness you put out in the world.

Happy World Kindness Day!