(WWTI) – Somebody get the avocados and maybe a couple of Chili Peppers, it’s National Spicy Guacamole Day.

If you want to thank somebody for today and need to thank the people of the Middle Americas all the way down to the South Americas because that’s where both avocados and chilies came from. Chilies have been a staple in Aztec, Mayan and Andean Cuisine for centuries and then when the Europeans stepped on the scene those delicious chili peppers were sent worldwide. As more spices came in from the Asian countries like cumin and the Persian lime guacamole became more than just avocados and salt, a staple from the Aztec culture.

So, make up some guacamole and give it a kick, especially if your team is playing this weekend.

Spice up the Curry has the recipe for Guacamole:

Ingredients:

2 Ripe avocado medium-large size

⅓ cup Red onion finely diced

½ cup Tomato pulp and seed removed and finely chopped

2 Serrano chilies finely chopped

¼ cup Cilantro or coriander leaves finely chopped

2 tablespoons Lime juice

Salt to taste

¼ teaspoon Black pepper powder

½ teaspoon Cumin powder

Directions:

Cut each avocado in half and carefully remove the pit. Using a paring knife, dice the avocado while it is still in the peel. Scoop out everything using a spoon into a bowl. Repeat the same with the remaining avocados. Using a fork start mashing the avocados. If making a bigger batch, then use a potato masher. Stop mashing when it is still a little chunky (not fully mashed). Add finely chopped onion, tomato, cilantro, serrano peppers along with salt, pepper and ground cumin. Add freshly squeezed lime juice. Mix everything. Taste (if serving as a dip, taste with a chip that you’re serving. As tortilla chips can be salty) and don’t be shy about the salt. Add an extra pinch, you’ll be amazed how the flavors come together.

Happy National Spicy Guacamole Day!