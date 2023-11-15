(WWTI) – It’s more than just a cake, it’s delicious cake, today is National Bundt Day.

Bundt Cakes aren’t that old it’s a relatively new dessert as the first Bundt pans were made in the 1950s by a company called Nordic Ware. Rose Joshua and Fanni Schanfield, members of the Hadassah Society approached the owner of Nordic Ware in the hopes that they could produce a pan for a traditional Gugelhupf cake. The owner agreed and the pan was made. Nordic Ware actually considered dropping the range because it sold so poorly. It Rose in popularity though thanks to the new Good Housekeeping and it eventually surpassed Jello-O molds as the most sold molds in the US.

Today there are a million recipes for Bundt Cakes, mainly because Bundt Cakes are named for the shape they’re made and not so much what they taste like. However, that doesn’t make them any less delicious. All you really need is the recipe for your favorite cake and a Bundt pan and you can make a Bundt cake.

Delish has the recipe for a Molten Peanut Butter Bundt Cake that will satisfy your sweet tooth:

Ingredients:

1 box chocolate cake mix

1 (3.4 oz.) package chocolate instant pudding

1 cup water

1/2 cup vegetable oil

4 large eggs

2 1/2 cups peanut butter chips

1/4 cup smooth peanut butter

1 cup heavy cream

Cocoa powder, for dusting

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350° and grease a Bundt pan with cooking spray. In a large bowl, add cake mix, pudding, water, oil, and eggs. Beat with a hand mixer until smooth, then pour into the prepared Bundt pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out with minimal crumbs, about 45 minutes. Let the cake cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then carefully invert it onto a cooling rack to cool completely. Meanwhile, make peanut butter ganache: Place peanut butter chips and peanut butter in a large, heat-proof bowl. In a small saucepan over medium-low heat, heat heavy cream just until it begins to bubble, about 5 minutes. Pour hot cream over peanut butter chips and peanut butter. Let sit for 5 minutes, then whisk constantly until smooth. Let sit until it begins to thicken, about 20 minutes. Transfer the cake to a serving platter and fill the center with ganache, letting the ganache overflow slightly to cover the sides of the cake in drips. Let sit 15 minutes more. Dust all over with cocoa powder and serve.

Happy National Bundt Day!