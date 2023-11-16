(WWTI) – Someone pour the tea and grab the finger foods, today is Have a Party with your Bear Day.

Did you ever have tea parties with a teddy bear? If you did you probably remember boring fake tea and a little teacup and handing it to the teddy bear. Perhaps you spoke for hours about a fake Countess and the princess talking about knights and princes. Or perhaps you gossiped and told all your secrets about who cheated in class and who is being mean to you. That’s the beauty tea Parties with teddy bears. There are endless possibilities. You can imagine and pretend anything all well sipping fake tea with your pinky out.

So today perhaps a challenge, grab your kids and their stuffed teddies and host a tea party all your own pretend to be queens and kings today, unless you’re King Charles then you can pretend to be a chivalrous knight.

Sunshine Whispers has the list of everything you need to have the best Teddy Bear Tea Party:

Menu:

Chocolate-Dipped Princess Wafer Cookies : Dip the wafer cookie in melted chocolate and sprinkle with festive sprinkles while the chocolate is still soft.

: Dip the wafer cookie in melted chocolate and sprinkle with festive sprinkles while the chocolate is still soft. Teddy Bear Banana and Honey Peanut Butter Sandwiches : Cut out two teddy bear heads, slice a banana and mix peanut butter and honey together. Spread peanut butter on one bear head, add the bananas, and cover with the second bear head.

: Cut out two teddy bear heads, slice a banana and mix peanut butter and honey together. Spread peanut butter on one bear head, add the bananas, and cover with the second bear head. Butterflies on a Log : Cut a 3-4″ piece of celery per butterfly, spread the center with cream cheese, stick two mini pretzels in the middle of the celery angled out to form wings and stick two raisins in the front of the cream cheese for the butterfly eyes.

: Cut a 3-4″ piece of celery per butterfly, spread the center with cream cheese, stick two mini pretzels in the middle of the celery angled out to form wings and stick two raisins in the front of the cream cheese for the butterfly eyes. Jam-Filled Ladyfingers : Cut ladyfingers in half lengthwise and spread a thin coating of strawberry jam onto each one to make a sandwich.

: Cut ladyfingers in half lengthwise and spread a thin coating of strawberry jam onto each one to make a sandwich. Fairy Bread : Cut the crusts off of bread, slather each slice with butter, and pour sprinkles onto the buttered bread for a colorful treat.

: Cut the crusts off of bread, slather each slice with butter, and pour sprinkles onto the buttered bread for a colorful treat. Kiwi and Raspberry Flowers : Slice the kiwi then stick a raspberry upside down on the kiwi for the middle of the flower.

: Slice the kiwi then stick a raspberry upside down on the kiwi for the middle of the flower. Ladybug Caprese Salad Bites : Slice a log/piece of fresh mozzarella cheese so you have small circles, place on a cracker, cut a cherry or grape tomato in half lengthwise, halve it again and arrange the two halves on top of the mozzarella so that it looks like ladybug wings, cut a black olive in half width-wise, Then cut the half in half to form the ladybug head. Place the ladybug’s head on top of the ladybug’s body.

: Slice a log/piece of fresh mozzarella cheese so you have small circles, place on a cracker, cut a cherry or grape tomato in half lengthwise, halve it again and arrange the two halves on top of the mozzarella so that it looks like ladybug wings, cut a black olive in half width-wise, Then cut the half in half to form the ladybug head. Place the ladybug’s head on top of the ladybug’s body. Fruit Kebab Skewers : Pick some fruit then feed fruit onto skewers, about 5-7 pieces of fruit per skewer.

: Pick some fruit then feed fruit onto skewers, about 5-7 pieces of fruit per skewer. Princess Tea: aka: Juice.

Party Supplies:

Party Greeting Sign;

Table Signs;

Table Confetti;

Circle Garlands;

Party Crowns;

Cake Stands;

Party Paper Plates;

Chalkboard Label Stickers;

Hanging Lanterns;

Plastic Table Cloth;

Matching dessert plates, cups, napkins, and plastic cutlery;

Fresh or Fake Flowers;

Vases; and

Kid-size tables and chairs.

Happy Have a Party with your Bear Day!