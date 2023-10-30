Glen Park Fire Hall is holding a Paws4Potter Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser on Saturday, November 18 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The proceeds from the dinner will be going to Paws4Potter and the National Canine Cancer Foundation.

You can dine in or take out! Tickets can be purchased at the door the evening of the event and will cost per ticket is $10. The dinner will include spaghetti — with or without meatballs, salad, bread and if you dine in a beverage. The spaghetti sauce itself is meatless.

There will be a dessert table where you can choose some yummy after-dinner treats at for a small donation. There will be a raffle table as well.