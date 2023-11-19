(WWTI) – Today’s the day to appreciate the men in your life, it’s International Men’s Day.

Today is celebrated to promote positive aspects of male identity and to inspire men to be positive role models and to highlight men’s physical and mental health.

“The boy who is going to make a great man must not make up his mind merely to overcome a thousand obstacles, but to win in spite of a thousand repulses and defeats.” Theodore Roosevelt

Today is about celebrating men and part of celebrating is recognizing what they deserve. Unfortunately, because of things like toxic masculinity men’s Health Care has suffered. The belief that going to doctors exhibits weakness has caused 40% of men to only go to the doctor for serious issues and not routine check-ups and when prostate cancer affects 1 in 9 men this can be dangerous.

“There never was a truly great man that was not at the same time truly virtuous.” Benjamin Franklin

Men’s mental health has also suffered, the American Psychological Association reports that 30.6% of men suffer from depression at some point during their lifetime. Is not helped when men have discomfort in expressing their emotions because doing so can make men feel vulnerable.

“Keep away from people who try to belittle your ambitions. Small people always do that, but the really great make you feel that you, too, can become great.” Mark Twain

For most people just like they have a significant woman in their life, they have significant men too. These wonderful and positive male role models you know deserve to live long, happy and healthy lives. So today celebrate these wonderful and positive men, celebrate everything they are and use them as role models in your own life to become a better person. Recognize the kindness and the strength they exhibit through every aspect of their life, today let them know that they’re your role model and remind them to go to the doctor so they can live a long and healthy life.

Happy International Men’s Day!