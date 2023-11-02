(WWTI) – The countdown to Thanksgiving has begun and National Deviled Egg Day is a great place to start.

If you don’t already know, deviled eggs are hard-boiled, cut in half and filled with various fillings, such as; mustard or ground mustard, chives, bacon, paprika, etc. The “deviled” in “deviled eggs” refers to the eggs being seasoned, fried or boiled.

Believe it or not, this Thanksgiving Day staple actually originated in Ancient Rome. Though they weren’t prepared the same way, eggs that had been boiled and seasoned were a popular appetizer among the elite members of Roman society.

The stuffed eggs had made their way across most of Europe by the 15th century. Medieval cookbooks contained recipes for boiled eggs that were filled with raisins, cheese and herbs and then fried in oil and topped with a sauce of cinnamon, ginger, cloves and raisins with verjuice or powdered with sugar and served hot.

Tastes Better from Scratch has the recipe for Traditional Deviled Eggs:

Ingredients:

12 large eggs

1/3 cup mayonnaise, or use half mayo and half plain Greek yogurt

2 Tablespoons pickle relish, or 1 dill pickle, diced

1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

paprika for garnishing

Directions:

Cook the eggs then peel the eggs and then cut them in half, lengthwise. Carefully remove the yellow yolks and place in the bowl. Stir together the mayonnaise, pickle relish, and mustard. Mash with a fork until smooth. Add salt and pepper, to taste. Add more mayo, Greek yogurt or mustard, to taste, if needed. Add a big spoonful of filling back into each egg white. Store in the fridge for up to 3 days. Garnish with a sprinkle of paprika just before serving.

Happy National Deviled Egg Day!