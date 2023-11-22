(WWTI) – Well tomorrow is Thanksgiving, you’ll need to put some cranberries on that table, it’s National Cranberry Relish Day.

Although cranberries were first cultivated in the 1820s, cranberry relish didn’t gain National prominence until the 1950s. Cranberry relish gained prominence thanks to Susan Stamberg, a correspondent for NPR, who introduced her mother-in-law’s recipe for cranberry relish.

Tastes Better from Scratch has the recipe for Cranberry relish:

Ingredients:

12 ounces fresh cranberries

1 orange, with the peel ON

1 cup granulated sugar

Directions:

Slice the very edge root ends from the orange, just until you see the flesh. Leave the rest of the skin ON the orange and slice it into 8 pieces. Place the fresh cranberries, orange slices and sugar in your food processor and process until smooth (or until no large chunks remain). Refrigerate until ready to serve (it tastes best after being in the fridge for at least one hour) or for up to 1 week. Serve over turkey, chicken, pork loin etc.

Happy National Cranberry Relish Day!