(WWTI) – Today eat lots of good food and try not to argue with your family, today is Thanksgiving.

Although 1621 marks the official first Thanksgiving celebration, in 1565 Spanish Catholic explorers held a mass of Thanksgiving in St Augustine Florida, according to religious Scholars. Putting that aside during the first official Thanksgiving Plymouth colonist and Native Americans from the Wampanoag tribe came together and shared the Autumn Harvest.

The US government’s first Thanksgiving Proclamation was issued by President Washington in 1789, calling on Americans to show thanks for new nation and Constitution. President Lincoln scheduled Thanksgiving to me the final Thursday in November in 1863, this was later moved by President Franklin Roosevelt to the 4th Thursday in November 1939.

Today is an important day to Express gratitude towards the things we have and the people who are in our lives. It’s a reminder to be thankful and as the holiday season rolls around, it’s an important day to count your blessings.

After Thanksgiving is over the question becomes what to do with all the leftover turkey, fear not, All Recipes has the answer; Turkey Casserole:

Ingredients:

1 cup diced celery

5 tablespoons butter

1 onion, chopped

½ green bell pepper, chopped

6 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 10.75 ounce can cream of mushroom soup

1 10.75 ounce can milk

1 6 ounce can mushrooms

3 cups diced cooked turkey

1 4 ounce jar chopped pimento peppers

½ cup slivered almonds

salt to taste

1 cup soft breadcrumbs

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil; cook celery at a boil until tender, 5 to 10 minutes; drain. Heat butter in a skillet over medium heat; cook and stir onion and bell pepper in the melted butter until softened; 5 to 10 minutes. Whisk flour into the onion mixture until the butter and flour form a paste. Add mushroom soup, milk, and mushrooms; cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture is smooth, 5 to 10 minutes. Mix turkey, celery, pimento peppers, almonds, and salt into mushroom soup mixture; cook and stir until heated through, about 5 minutes. Pour mixture into a 2-quart casserole dish, top with breadcrumbs and Cheddar cheese. Bake in the preheated oven until the casserole is bubbling and the cheese is melted for 30 to 40 minutes.

Happy Thanksgiving!