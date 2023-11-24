(WWTI) – This divisive treat isn’t for everyone but for those who know, it’s delicious, today is National Sardines Day.

Originally considered “the fish of the poor,” this Global delicacy has always been a major source of food around coastal regions. With the invention of canning by Frenchman Nicholas Appert the Golden Era of sardines began. Joseph-Pierre Colin, an Englishman, is credited for creating canned sardines and by 1836 he was producing around 30,000 cans per year. In 1876 the first American starting Factory opened in Maine by The Wolff & Reesing Cannery. Unfortunately, because of World War II the Sardine industry decreased. While today sardines are no longer a major export for the US, in places like Spain and Portugal sardines are still considered a delicacy and they are culturally aged like one before eating them.

May not be the most loved in the United States but it doesn’t mean you should count them out. If you’ve never tried it, you should pick up a can and give it a taste. You might just be surprised by how much you like it.

Killing Thyme has the recipe for Crispy Fish Poboy Sandwiches:

Ingredients

Fish cakes:

2 cans of King Oscar Skinless Boneless Sardines in Olive Oil, drained

1/4 cup olive oil

Zest of one lemon

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1/2 tsp Old Bay seasoning or 1/4 tsp kosher salt

Cracked black pepper, to taste

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

Lemon Tarragon Mayo:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 TBSP freshly squeezed lemon juice, more to taste if needed

1.5 TBSP dried tarragon You could use freshly chopped tarragon, but the flavor may not come through as strongly; add more as needed.

Sandwiches:

4 fresh French rolls or hoagies

Lettuce, sliced into ribbons

Tomato slices

Bread and butter pickles You can also use dill pickle if you prefer

4 TBSP butter

Directions:

Lemon Tarragon Mayo.

Transfer 1/2 cup of mayo to a medium-sized bowl. While whisking, slowly drizzle the lemon juice into the mayo bit by bit. You don’t want your mayo to lose consistency and become liquid. Taste it. If it’s still a thick consistency and you’d like more lemon flavor, go ahead and slowly whisk in a bit more lemon juice. Stir in the dried tarragon and set aside in the fridge until ready for use.

Fish cakes.

Put the panko breadcrumbs into a bowl and set aside.

Transfer the drained sardines into a large bowl. Mash them with a fork to break the meat into a flaky consistency. Add the lemon zest, Dijon mustard, Old Bay seasoning, and cracked pepper. Stir the mixture until it’s well blended. Give it a taste and season with Old Bay (or salt) and pepper as needed. Finally, add the beaten egg and mix until well combined.

Form the fish cakes into bite-sized morsels (about 1 inch long and 1/2 inch thick, give or take) and roll them into the panko breadcrumbs, covering them entirely. Place the breaded morsels onto a place or baking sheet until you’re done. This recipe should make about 18 little fish cakes.

Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Once the oil is shimmering, carefully place some fish cakes into the pan. Put down as many as you can fit without overcrowding the pan. Let the cakes simmer for about 1-2 minutes on each side, turning them carefully with tongs, until breading is golden brown and crispy. When done, carefully remove the fish cakes and place them onto a paper towel-lined plate or baking sheet to absorb excess oil.

When done, let the fish cakes set on the paper towels for about 5-10 minutes. They’ll become sturdier as they sit. In the meantime, prepare your rolls.

Sandwiches.

(Toasting your rolls is optional. If not toasting them, skip this part.) Slice your rolls open and butter the inside generously. Place the buttered sides down into a hot pan (you can use the one you used to cook the fish cakes if you’d like; the bread will soak up that extra flavor) until the inside of the bread is lightly golden brown and toasty.

Slather the lemon tarragon mayo over the inside of each roll. Then stuff with ribboned lettuce, tomato slices, and pickle slices. Finally, stuff your fish cakes inside.

Happy National Sardines Day!