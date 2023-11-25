(WWTI) – Today on Small Business Saturday it’s a great day to show some love and get a great gift from a locally owned business in the area.

Today is the day to show appreciation for small businesses and with the holidays fast approaching it’s a good day to get something a little more unique and not so commercialized for the gift-giving season. According to a 2022 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey, US consumers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday spent about $17.9 billion and for this year consumers are encouraged to support the nearly 32 million small businesses in the US once again.

Today’s holiday was created by American Express in 2010 to encourage people to shop at independent retailers and give support to small business owners around the country. Small businesses are integral to the United States to preserve free competitive Enterprise and to maintain and strengthen the overall economy of the United States. Most businesses in the US are actually small businesses –approximately 99.7%– and while the mind goes to Mom-and-Pop shops a large percentage of small businesses are actually startups and tech-based.

Teamsters 1932 has the top 10 reasons you should support small businesses:

Local Character and Prosperity: Communities that preserve their one-of-a-kind businesses and distinctive character have an economic advantage. Community Well-Being: They build strong communities by sustaining vibrant town centers, linking neighbors in a web of economic and social relationships and contributing to local causes. Local Decision-Making: They ensure that important decisions are made locally by people who live in the community and who will feel the impacts of those decisions. Keeping Dollars in The Local Economy: Compared to chain stores, locally-owned businesses recycle a much larger share of their revenue back into the local economy, enriching the whole community. Job And Wages: They create more jobs locally and, in some sectors, provide better wages and benefits than chains do. Entrepreneurship: entrepreneurship fuels America’s economic innovation and prosperity and serves as a key means for families to move out of low-wage jobs and into the middle class. Public Benefits and Costs: local stores in town centers require comparatively little infrastructure and make more efficient use of public services relative to big box stores and strip shopping malls. Environmental Sustainability:local stores help to sustain vibrant, compact, walkable town centers-which, in turn, are essential to reducing sprawl, automobile use, habitat loss and air and water pollution. Competition: a marketplace of tens of thousands of small businesses is the best way to ensure innovation and low prices over the long term. Product Diversity: a multitude of small businesses, each selecting products based, not on a national sales plan, but on their own interests and the needs of their local customers, guarantees a much broader range of product choices.

Happy Small Business Saturday!