(WWTI) – There are many ways to preserve meat but today may be one of the most delicious, it’s National Craft Jerky Day.

Jerky is not actually as old as you might think, while the preservation of meat by aging or drying is old, jerky itself is only from the 1550s. It originated in the Andes Mountains where modern-day Peru is and was originally called “ch’arki” which means dried, salted meat.

Jerky is made with lean meat that has been sliced into thin strips salted and dried under the Sun, over a fire or –more modern– in an electric dehydrator. After the meat has been completely dehydrated it cannot only last for months without soiling; but the salt process prevents bacteria from growing and it can be eaten without cooking.

Jerky can be made from almost any kind of meat and here in the North Country when hunting season has just kicked off, it might be a good time to learn how to turn venison into jerky. Here is the recipe from Hey Grill Hey, enjoy:

Ingredients:

2 pounds venison sliced thin against grain

Marinade:

2/3 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons black pepper freshly ground

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes optional

Directions:

Marinate the venison. Slice venison thin and transfer to a gallon sized zip top bag. Add all marinade ingredients. Seal bags and massage meat gently, then place in refrigerator for 8-12 hours. Preheat your oven or smoker. Preheat your smoker or oven to approximately 170 degrees F. Follow any preheating or preparation instructions if using a dehydrator. Smoke the marinated meat. Remove venison from the marinade and dry thoroughly with with paper towels. Place directly on grill grates 2-3 hours. Check often and arrange as needed for even cook. Steam, store, and enjoy. Place the finished jerky in a gallon zip top bag while it is still warm, and leave partially unsealed. Once steaming stops, seal bags and refrigerate.

Happy National Craft Jerky Day!